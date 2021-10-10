MP sees 7 COVID-19 cases, no death; over 19k vaccinated

Bhopal, Oct 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,621 on Sunday with the addition of seven cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,523, a state health department official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,995, leaving the state with 103 active cases, he said.

With 60,512 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,91,30,789, the official added.

A release said 6,52,43,703 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 19,562 on Sunday.

