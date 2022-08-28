MP Sees 70 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 470

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,339 on Sunday after the detection of 70 fresh cases at a positivity rate of 1 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 69 to touch 10,42,099, leaving the state with 470 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,887 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,98,84,505, he added.

A government release said 12,84,54,979 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 163 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,339, new cases 70, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,099, active cases 470 number of tests so far 2,98,84,505.