MP sees 9 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 51 as 12 people recover

Bhopal, Apr 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,197 on Saturday after the detection of nine cases at a positivity rate of 0.01 per cent, while the death toll continued to remain at 10,734, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 12 to touch 10,30,412, leaving the state with 51 active cases, the official informed.

With 8,676 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,33,061, he added.

A government release said 11,66,89,439 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 54,357 on Saturday.

