MP sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, inoculates over 1.15 lakh

Bhopal, Oct 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,709 on Wednesday with nine new cases coming to light while over 1.15 lakh people were vaccinated during the day, a Health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,523.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 82 active cases with the overall recovery count at 7,82,104, the official said.

With 54,738 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,96,70,377, he added.

An official release said 6,69,08,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 1,15,266 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,709, new cases 9, death toll 10,523 (no change), recovered 7,82,104, active cases 82, number of tests so far 1,96,70,377. PTI MAS NSK NSK

