MP Swapan Dasgupta Seeks Regulation For Cryptocurrency, Says 'Shouldn't Shut Doors To It'

At Republic's Debate at 9 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Tuesday elaborated on the question he put forth to Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman: 'Whether an outright ban of the cryptocurrency is desirable?'

Acknowledging that cryptocurrency is in fact a high-risk form of investment, and is also probably being misused by many, Swapan Dasgupta pressed the need for regulation.

#CryptoNotCurrency | It is a high risk form of investment. Cryptocurrencies are possibly also being misused by some who have a criminal intent: @swapan55 - MP, Rajya Sabha & Senior Journalisthttps://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/ZLaZ4ZPZIf — Republic (@republic) November 30, 2021

'We shouldn't shut our doors to crypto, remember it's a work in progess'

In conversation with Arnab Goswami, Swapan Dasgupta outlined that there are some 10 crore people who have put their money in crypto.

"Some of them believe that this is going to fetch them a bonanza overnight- no, that is a spurious belief," the Rajya Sabha MP said, adding that crypto is linked to technology.

"Blockchain technology and innovations therein have all got linked in cryptocurrency," he said.

"What happens, in this case, is that a state of anarchy prevails. Now, we have a choice. We can take in through regulation, have a mechanism, wherein the negative impact of the cryptocurrency will be kept out," said Swapan Dasgupta.

"However, we should not shut our doors to technological innovations and remember this is a work in progress," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Cryptocurrency is a risky area: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

On Tuesday, replying to questions in relation to cryptocurrency, including that of Swapan Dasgupta, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the digital token market is a 'risky area'. Sitharaman added that there are several cases of cryptocurrency-related fraud under investigation.

Reiterating that the Centre will not be accepting Bitcoin as an official currency, Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the Centre is yet to complete a regulatory framework, which will soon be released.

"This is a risky area & not in a complete regulatory framework," Finance Minister Sitharaman said.

Finance Minister Sitharaman went on add that the Centre will soon push The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which looks to bring regulations on cryptocurrency transactions in India. The Bill on cryptocurrency has been included in the Lok Sabha Bulletin-Part II, as a part of the government’s plan to bring it up during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.