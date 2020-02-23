MP Minister Clears Air On New Excise Policy, Says 'move To Curb Risk Of Liquor Theft'

Speaking of the new excise policy which allows online supply of liquor in Madhya Pradesh, Commercial Tax Department Minister Brijendra Singh Rathore cleared that the online system is meant to avoid the risk of theft.

"There is no provision to deliver liquor online to households,'' Rathore said. "The online system is to curb theft that used to happen, it's for goods that are supplied to warehouses from factories," the Tax Dept Minister added.

Under the new excise policy, liquor will be supplied online in the year 2020-21. Around 2,544 country liquor shops and 1,061 foreign liquor shops will also set up supplies in the state to increase revenue.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP MLA had criticised the excise policy, stating that the Congress Government is "turning MP into Italy".

BJP criticises new excise policy

Indore BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola on Saturday attacked Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government over the new excise policy, which proposes an online supply of liquor and said that the ruling party wants to turn the state into Italy.

"Congress government started selling online liquor. It seems that at the behest of some Italian people, Congress wants to convert MP into Italy. Italy is one of the three largest producers of wine in the world. Kamal Nath, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Did you want this change in MP?" the BJP MLA questioned in a tweet in Hindi.

New MP Policy allows online liquor supply

AS per the MP government's new excise policy, liquor will be supplied online in the year 2020-21.

"In order to increase revenue in the proposed excise system for the year 2020-21, 2,544 country liquor shops and 1,061 foreign liquor shops will be executed with a 25 percent increase in the annual value of the previous year. "The supply of foreign liquor will be done online, an official release said on Saturday.

An effort will be made to monitor all liquor bottles, along with the bar code, in order to keep an effective control over the liquor business.

