BJP's Tejasvi Surya Shares Video Of Playing Football With His Brother, Netizens React

Amid the growing following for football in India, a Member of Parliament from Bengaluru, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tejasvi Surya, who is an ardent soccer lover posted a video of him playing the beloved sport. Through the video, Surya can be seen playing football with his brother in an enclosed lawn. The MP can be seen showcasing his moves along with his brother in the video.

I didn’t get 'extra time' in Lok Sabha to make my full points.



Trying to get it here on the football field with bro @mepratap. pic.twitter.com/JvXiZfg5jt — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 11, 2020

Netizens amused

Surya shared the post on Twitter and captioned, "I didn’t get 'extra time' in Lok Sabha to make my full points. Trying to get it here on the football field with bro @mepratap".

The 29 second video has managed to garner 73.1k views with 1.1k retweets and 10.9k likes at the time of filing the copy. Netizens left no chance to react to the adorable video and flooded it with their comments in the comments section.



This is an ACTUAL "YOUTH" leader.



Not a 50 year old buffoon!



Proud of you sir! 😃 — Leonardo Shri Caprio 🚩🇮🇳 (@TitanikWalaHero) March 11, 2020

Mysore vs Bangalore. That would be some contest. Please invite his team to Kanteerava stadium someday 😶 — Omkar Shetty🇮🇳 (@omkar_shettyg) March 11, 2020

Teja you were on fire in Lok Sabha — Prasad Peketi (@PrasadPeketi) March 11, 2020

Love you bro. hope One day we will see you as PM of india 😍 — Kunal ✨ (@Madon9a) March 11, 2020

U were awesome — ThanoswillbBack (@ThanoswillbBack) March 11, 2020

Keep dribbling the opposition like this my fav bro's.. proud of u guys!! — Suhas Kashyap (@suhas_kashyap23) March 11, 2020

Bfc found their replacement for udanta 🤣 @hblahmed ????? — IRVIN (@Vakil_giri1000) March 11, 2020

(Pic Credit: Twitter)