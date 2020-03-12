The Debate
The Debate
BJP's Tejasvi Surya Shares Video Of Playing Football With His Brother, Netizens React

General News

Member of Parliament from Bengaluru, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tejasvi Surya, who is an ardent soccer lover posted a video of him playing sport.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
tejasvi surya

Amid the growing following for football in India, a Member of Parliament from Bengaluru, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tejasvi Surya, who is an ardent soccer lover posted a video of him playing the beloved sport. Through the video, Surya can be seen playing football with his brother in an enclosed lawn. The MP can be seen showcasing his moves along with his brother in the video.  

READ: SCREAMER: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Scores Beautiful Goal From 20 Yards Out; Watch!

Netizens amused

Surya shared the post on Twitter and captioned, "I didn’t get 'extra time' in Lok Sabha to make my full points. Trying to get it here on the football field with bro @mepratap".

The 29 second video has managed to garner 73.1k views with 1.1k retweets and 10.9k likes at the time of filing the copy. Netizens left no chance to react to the adorable video and flooded it with their comments in the comments section. 


READ: What Happened To Bury FC? Club Expelled From English Football After 125 Years

READ: Judge In Asuncion Orders Brazil Football Icon Ronaldinho Held

READ: Jose Mourinho Was Set To Rejoin Real Madrid Before Spurs Offer: Spanish Football Expert

(Pic Credit: Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT
