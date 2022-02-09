MP: Tiger cub found dead in Kanha, another one rescued in Bandhavgarh

Mandla/Umaria, Feb 9 (PTI) The mutilated carcass of a tiger cub was found in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha National Park, while an injured cub was rescued from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The carcass of the female cub, aged six to nine months, with its head separated from the body was spotted by a patrolling team on Tuesday at the Kanha National Park in Mandla district, the park's field director, S K Singh, said.

Prima facie, it seems the cub died two-three days back after the attack by an adult tiger, he said.

After an autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines and its viscera was sent to a laboratory for examination, he added.

Meanwhile, a seriously injured tiger cub was found trapped in a fence in Khitoli range of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district on Tuesday, an official statement issued by the reserve's management said.

Later, forest personnel cut the fence and rescued the carnivore, it said.

The cub seemed to have been wounded in a fight with an adult tiger, the statement said, adding that the animal suffered from injuries in stomach, ribs, back and other parts of the body.

After the initial treatment, the feline was shifted to Mukundpur Zoo in Satna district for further treatment, it said According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country.

MP has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna. PTI COR ADU GK GK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)