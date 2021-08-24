MP To Launch Mega Inoculation Drive; Seeks 11 Lakh Additional COVID Vaccines From Centre

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, August 23, met the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and urged for 11 lakh additional COVID-19 vaccines doses for the mega vaccination drive in the state from August 25-26. Madhya Pradesh CM has organised a mega inoculation drive across the state on August 25 and 26 to ensure that everyone takes their vaccine jab.

In meeting with Health Minister Mandaviya, who also holds the Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio, the Chief Minister also requested for the remaining 4.13 lakh metric tonnes of urea and the remaining 3.05 lakh metric tonnes of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) to be released by the Centre soon.

CM Chouhan informed that under the vaccination campaign being run across the country, the government is committed to administering both doses of the vaccine to 100 per cent of citizens of the state.

The release by the Madhya Pradesh government read, "In this sequence, the second phase of the vaccination campaign is being organized on August 25-26. Under the campaign, a target has been set to vaccinate a total of 35 lakh citizens in two days".

It added, "The Union minister has assured the MP Chief Minister that 11 lakh vaccine doses would be provided to the State Government by the Centre by August 24".

The Chief Minister informed that the paddy plantation work is in progress in the state, for which the demand for DAP has increased in the state. Along with this, top dressing of urea is being done in maize and paddy, due to which the demand for urea has also increased.

CM Chouhan informed, "The demand of 12.13 lakh metric tonnes for allocation of urea by the Centre till now, only 8 lakh metric tonnes (MT) have been given by the Centre to the state. The allocation of DAP has been provided only 5 lakh MT against 8.05 lakh MT".

COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

To date, Madhya Pradesh has reported a total of 7.92 lakh COVID-19 cases with 10,516 deaths. The state has administered a total of 4,01,95,085 COVID vaccine doses across 292 vaccination sites.

On Sunday, August 22, Madhya Pradesh chief minister informed that his government had administered the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus to 60 per cent people in the state of whom 12 per cent have received both the doses.

With ANI inputs

Image: TWITTER