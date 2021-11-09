MP: Toddler Dies During Protest, Villagers Blame Police

A one-and-half-year-old child died during a violent protest against the construction of a culvert in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday with locals blaming `cane-charge' by police for the death.

While three police personnel were also injured in the incident, an official denied that there was any cane-charge or the use of force otherwise by police which could have caused the child's death.

The incident took place at Gadhai village, said Karera police station in-charge Amit Singh Bhadoria.

Villagers had had a dispute with the contractor over the laying of a pipe for the construction of a culvert, he said.

When police reached the spot on Tuesday after the contractor sought protection, villagers pelted them with stones, he claimed.

Three police personnel including sub-inspector Raghvendra Yadav were injured, he said.

Local Congress MLA Pragilal Jatav, on the other hand, said as per the villagers, police used cane-charge against the protesters which led to the death of the child.

Villagers were opposed to the construction of the culvert as part of road construction and had already submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar on the issue, he said.

Jatav and villagers also staged a blockade for a while by placing the child's body on the road.

District Collector Akshay Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel visited the spot and talked to the villagers, officials said, adding that probe was underway.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)