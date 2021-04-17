MP: Top Performer Under Jal Jeevan Mission Plans To Provide 22 Lakh Tap Water Connections

On April 17, Madhya Pradesh presented their Annual Action Plan (AAP) to provide tap water connections to rural households in 2021-22 under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Madhya Pradesh is expected to get about Rs 3,000 Crore Central fund in 2021-22. The state has to make provision for matching its share and prepare a realistic plan for effective utilisation of funds, considering jump in the allocation of almost 2.5 times of previous year.

Under the programme- Jal Jeevan Mission - Har ghar jal (water in every house) the government sets out to provide household tap water connection to every rural home of the country by 2024. In 2021-22, more than Rs. 1 lakh Crore is planned to be invested in the country on ensuring tap water supply to rural homes. In addition to Rs. 50,000 Crore budgetary allocation for JJM, there remains Rs. 26,940 Crore assured fund available under the 15th Finance Commission tied-grants for water & sanitation, matching State share, other sources like District Mineral development fund, MGNREGS, as well as externally aided projects for drinking water supply works in villages. Currently, out of 1.23 Crore rural households, about 37.69 lakh i.e. 31% have tap water supply in their homes.

Madhya Pradesh is amongst the top performers under JJM in the country- providing 19.89 lakh tap water connections. The State has further planned for saturation of 7 districts and 22 lakh new tap water connections. National Committee has directed the State to prioritise coverage in SC/ST dominated habitations, water quality-affected areas, water-scarce areas, etc.

About Jal Jeevan Mission

According to PTI, the Government of India has launched the Jal Jeevan Mission in collaboration with the state governments to provide potable water to all rural areas in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis. The ministry further hinted that the Centre is planning extensive measures to be taken with the states/ Union territories, following the 'bottom-up approach, so the mission can be implemented successfully across the country. Meanwhile, Goa is the first Indian state to provide 100 percent tap water supply to its people followed by Telangana and Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Highlighting the importance of JJM, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said, "Now, in the times of the Corona pandemic, it has become very important to deal with the issue of water scarcity, contamination as well as provision of water in rural homes. Clean water will promote better hygiene and a functional tap in household premises will ensure physical distancing by avoiding crowding at public stand posts. Thus, the State needs to expedite the works during this challenging time."

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 11,269 fresh COVID-19 cases. this is the State's highest single-day spike since the inception of the pandemic last year. The day noted 66 deaths while 6,497 people got discharged. The active caseload of 63,889 has bolstered this count.