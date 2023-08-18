MP: Two Dead, Six Injured As Man Opens Fire After Argument Over Pet Dogs In Indore; Accused Held

An altercation between two neighbours over a fight between their pet dogs took an ugly turn, after one of them – posted as a security guard at a bank – opened fire, killing two persons and injuring six others in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, following which the accused was arrested, they said. "Rajpal Rajawat, posted as a security guard at a local branch of Bank of Baroda, opened fire with his licensed gun in Khajrana police station area late night on Thursday following an argument over pet dogs," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrendra Singh said.

Two persons, identified as Vimal (35) and Rahul Verma (28), were killed in the firing, while six others were injured and they are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said. "The altercation started when Rajawat was taking his pet dog for a walk in Krishnabagh Colony area. His dog started fighting with another canine owned by Rajawat's neighbour, which triggered an argument between the two dog owners," he said.

Their heated argument escalated to such an extent that Rajawat went to his house and fired two rounds in the air from the terrace, before opening fire on the people standing on the road below, the official added. Rajawat was later arrested and his double-barrel 12 bore gun was seized, he said. According to Singh, there was no previous enmity between Rajawat and his neighbour and the firing incident was a fallout of the fight between the pet dogs. Police are carrying out a thorough probe into the incident, he said.