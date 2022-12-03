Last Updated:

MP: Two Killed, Five Injured As Bus Crushes Vehicles After Driver Suffers Heart Attack

Two persons were killed and five others injured when the driver of a public transport bus lost control of the vehicle after suffering a heart attack in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Saturday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
MP

Image: ANI


The accident took place when a city transport bus stopped at the traffic signal at Damoh Naka Square on Friday, Gohalpur police station in-charge Vijay Tiwari said.

Driver Hardevpal Singh (50) suffered a heart attack and lost control of the bus, which moved further and crushed some vehicles, including an e-rickshaw and motorcycles, that were waiting at the signal, he said.

The bus stopped after a motorcycle got stuck in one of its wheels, the official said.

When people went into the bus, they found the driver slumped on the steering wheel, he said, adding that Singh was declared dead at a hospital.

A 62-year-old man, who was on a motorcycle sustained injuries and died during treatment, while five others were injured in the accident, the official said.

A CCTV footage of the accident also surfaced on social media, in which the bus can be seen crushing some vehicles.

