MP: Two Longest Railway Flyovers Being Built In Katni For Smooth Movement Of Coal-laden Trains

Two longest railway flyovers in the country, with a total length of 34.9 km, are being built at the estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district for smooth movement of trains carrying coal, an official said on Wednesday. The two flyovers, one each on the up and down directions, are being built on the Bina-Katni-Bilaspur route under the Katni grade separation project, said Rahul Jaipuriyar, the chief public relations officer of the West Central Railway (WCR) told PTI.

The project will help in the smooth movement of coal-laden trains from mines in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, he said. Coal trains running on the Katni-Singrauli route will have direct access to these flyovers, he said. The Rs 1,250-crore project was started in 2020 and is expected to be completed by 2023-24, the official said, adding that 25 per cent of the work has been completed.

The flyovers will comprise eight Rail-Over-Rail (ROR) bridges on two existing railway routes, including six other bridges on rivers, he said. The Jabalpur-Katni-Manikpur and Bina-Katni-Bilaspur routes have separate infrastructure that crosses Katni, he said. Due to the cross sections of two routes, coal-laden trains were often stopped at Katni for movement of other trains, including passenger and goods trains, the official said. The work of laying the third track on the down direction of the Bina-Katni-Bilaspur route has commenced and one of the flyovers is coming on this track, he added.

