Puducherry: MP Urges Health Min To Increase COVID Treatment Facilities In JIPMER Hospital

Expressing distress over facilities in Puducherry, Villupuram MP Ravikumar on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requesting him to increase the COVID-19 treatment facilities at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Hospital.

In the letter, Ravikumar mentioned that the number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry are increasing day by day and the hospital is struggling to meet the needs of the people.

"JIPMER is one of the designated hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients in our country. According to the information provided by the Director, JIPMER, a ward with 250 beds has been specially allocated to treat the COVID 19 patients. JIPMER is giving treatment to patients coming from many districts of Tamil Nadu including Viluppuram. Now the number of COVID-19 patients from Puducherry are increasing day by day. So, JIPMER is struggling to meet the needs of the people," Ravikumar stated.

Furthermore, he requested the Health Minister to take immediate steps to increase the capacity of COVID-19 ward to 1,000 beds.

"I earnestly request you to take immediate steps to increase the capacity of the COVID-19 ward to 1,000 beds. Since JIPMER is functioning as COVID-19 testing centre, the lab facility also needs to be strengthened to test at least 1,000 samples a day," it said.

READ: COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 70.77 pc, fatality rate declines to 1.96 pc: Health ministry

READ: Kerala all set to tap post-COVID-19 industrial potential

COVID in Puducherry

Meanwhile, six more people including three women died of COVID-19 in Puducherry while 305 fresh cases were reported in the union territory, a top Health department official said on Thursday. The total number of fatalities rose to 102 with the six deaths reported in the union territory during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The 305 new cases were detected after examination of 1,082 samples, taking the overall tally to 6,680, he added. Puducherry logged 254 of the fresh cases, followed by Karaikal (42) and Yanam (9). He said the six people who died were in the age group of 49 and 85 years.

READ: Uttar Pradesh reports 4,537 new COVID-19 cases, 50 more deaths

READ: Siddaramaiah discharged after testing negative for COVID-19