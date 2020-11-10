BIHAR
MP: Wife Divorces Husband & Helps Him Marry Girlfriend; Netizens Hail 'Iron Lady'

A woman from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal ended her marriage of 3 years and helped her husband marry his girlfriend. Read how netizens reacted:

Written By
Janvi Manchanda
In real-life 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', wife divorces husband & helps him marry girlfriend

In this real-life 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', a woman from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal ended her marriage of 3 years and filed for a divorce in order to help her husband reunite with his girlfriend. The husband wanted to have a relationship with both- his wife and his girlfriend, but considering that it is not possible legally, the wife ended her marriage to unite the love birds and ensure that they could remain together. However, netizens are divided over the issue, while some have credited the wife for making a 'sensible' move, others thought otherwise.

Speaking about the situation, a lawyer said, "He (husband) wanted to be in a marital relationship with both which isn't legally possible. But the wife is very mature, she divorced him and helped him marry his girlfriend."

Netizens React

Netizens reacted differently to the episode while many found the woman 'sensible' and 'mature', others called out the husband for wronging the wife. While few others couldn't help but wonder if such wives exist! There were also those who pointed out that the lawyer was the same one who had earlier spoken up about a 24-year-old woman who approached the Bhopal Family Court accusing her father of cheating in a game of ludo. 

Many people couldn't help but wonder what would've happened had things gone sideways while others imagined all sorts of plot twists. Several people also took to Twitter to blame the westernisation and OTT platforms for the changing culture and the 'fading traditional family system'. Many netizens simply felt sorry for the wife and hoped that she would find a loving new husband after her divorce while others stated that the woman just saved three lives including herself from the pain and trouble of being in an unhappy relationship. 

(With inputs from ANI)

