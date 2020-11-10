MP: Wife Divorces Husband & Helps Him Marry Girlfriend; Netizens Hail 'Iron Lady'

In this real-life 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', a woman from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal ended her marriage of 3 years and filed for a divorce in order to help her husband reunite with his girlfriend. The husband wanted to have a relationship with both- his wife and his girlfriend, but considering that it is not possible legally, the wife ended her marriage to unite the love birds and ensure that they could remain together. However, netizens are divided over the issue, while some have credited the wife for making a 'sensible' move, others thought otherwise.

Speaking about the situation, a lawyer said, "He (husband) wanted to be in a marital relationship with both which isn't legally possible. But the wife is very mature, she divorced him and helped him marry his girlfriend."

Bhopal: After 3 years of marriage, wife helps husband get married to his girlfriend.



"He wanted to be in marital relationship with both which isn't legally possible. But the wife is very mature, she divorced him & helped him marry his girlfriend," says lawyer.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/hT5SKouMip — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Read | Bhopal Woman Goes To Family Court Counsellor After Father Repeatedly Defeats Her In Ludo

Netizens React

Netizens reacted differently to the episode while many found the woman 'sensible' and 'mature', others called out the husband for wronging the wife. While few others couldn't help but wonder if such wives exist! There were also those who pointed out that the lawyer was the same one who had earlier spoken up about a 24-year-old woman who approached the Bhopal Family Court accusing her father of cheating in a game of ludo.

Kuch b ho sakta hai duniya mai. Shaadi k pehle hi gf se shadi kar lena tha to isko divorce dene ki जरूरत nahi padhti na — Justice4SSR (@shruttitandon) November 7, 2020

Can anyone confirm that the lawyer is the same lady (in picture) from the ludo incident, where the girl accused her father of cheating in Ludo I — Name (@Datascientist3_) November 7, 2020

Read | Japan's ‘Jo Baiden’ Becomes Netizen's New Favourite Trend After US Presidential Election

She's really a good person. I really believe she might have been shattered when she found out, but decided to be strong and do the necessary.

Iron lady, this one. — Leaf_lover. (@Leaf_lover26) November 7, 2020

Do you usually get such life partners??



Answer : 👇🏻



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sSNcf2Sb74 — The Spirited Bong (@Soum17785045) November 7, 2020

Read | ‘Brilliantly Cute’: Dad Dresses Up Kid And Dogs To Recreate Simba’s Intro From Lion King

Many people couldn't help but wonder what would've happened had things gone sideways while others imagined all sorts of plot twists. Several people also took to Twitter to blame the westernisation and OTT platforms for the changing culture and the 'fading traditional family system'. Many netizens simply felt sorry for the wife and hoped that she would find a loving new husband after her divorce while others stated that the woman just saved three lives including herself from the pain and trouble of being in an unhappy relationship.

Plot twist: Husband never met the girlfriend. She was his online love who turned out to be a catfish. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 7, 2020

Husband is something !!! Traditional Family system is fading away and Netflix culture is prevailing — रंजना पारीक (@little_light) November 7, 2020

Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Wishes 'apple Of Her Eye' Harshvardhan Kapoor On His 30th Birthday

Sensible thing to do instead of being revengeful and spoiling three lives 😁 — Dr Khushboo 👛 (@khushbookadri) November 7, 2020

Why feel sorry for her... It needs Guts and a mature responsibility to do so in our society and hats off to lady. She knew that he isn't happy with him so she did everything to help him thats her Love toward him. This is how it works! ❤️🌟👏🙌 — Immanuel Vikas Laani (@VikasLaani) November 7, 2020

Who are We to judge as long as it works out between individuals involved.

It's better to be with someone with whom You want to be OR it's better to walk out of a relationship if other partner doesn't want to be in. — AA (@Chicku0810) November 7, 2020

Read | Starbucks Holiday Cups: Starbucks Has Finally Released This Year's Holiday Cups

(With inputs from ANI)