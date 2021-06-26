'MP Withdraws Sunday Curfew': CM Shivraj Claims No New COVID-19 Cases In 35 Districts

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the COVID-19 situation in the State is under control and not even one positive case was reported in 35 districts. The Chief Minister also informed that the State government is ending its Sunday Corona curfew.

No Sunday curfew in Madhya Pradesh

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister's office tweeted, "Corona is under control in MP. Not even one positive case reported in 35 districts and active cases stand below 1000 in the state. The positivity rate has dropped to 0.06 per cent. In this situation, it is not justified to impose a corona curfew on Sunday. So we are withdrawing it immediately."

मध्यप्रदेश में #COVID19 नियंत्रण में है। 35 जिले ऐसे हैं जहां एक भी पॉजिटिव केस नहीं आया है तथा एक्टिव केस घट कर एक हजार के नीचे पहुंच गए हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में रविवार का कोरोना कर्फ्यू तत्काल प्रभाव से समाप्त किया जाता है। रात्रि कालीन कोरोना कर्फ्यू पूर्व की तरह जारी रहेगा: CM — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) June 26, 2021

COVID protocols should be followed: CM Shivraj

In yet another tweet, Chouhan informed that COVID is under control but not completely eradicated, he appealed to everyone that COVID appropriate behavior has to be followed -- wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

CM Shivraj further said that those who have to open their shops and can continue with their economic activities along with COVID protocol. Night Corona Curfew will continue as before. The work of making arrangements in hospitals for the third wave is going on continuously. Madhya Pradesh has again set a record in vaccination today and this campaign will continue.

MP inoculates over 9 lakh people

On Saturday, under the 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' Madhya Pradesh vaccinated over 9 lakh 64 thousand people. The Chief MInster tweeted in Hindi, "Today again Madhya Pradesh has made a record by vaccinating the maximum number of citizens in the entire country. I congratulate all the health workers and citizens for upholding the spirit of Vaccination Maha Abhiyan. More and more vaccination will save us from the third wave".

MP makes it to World Book of Records for 16.41 Lakh vaccination

On June 23, the World Book of Records London has registered the state of Madhya Pradesh for administering the highest number of COVID-19 vaccines to 16,91,967 people in a single day. The President of World Book of Records, India, Santosh Shukla, in a confirmation letter sent to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said that the institution is happy to include the records made by Madhya Pradesh in the record book. He also requested the CM to send the consent and date for awarding a certificate for setting the world record. While congratulating CM Chouhan for the achievement, Shukla appreciated the steps taken by the government to ramp up the vaccination drive.

Taking to Twitter, CM Chouhan said, "This is just the beginning, we aim to vaccinate all adults in the state! Under the guidance of our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the enthusiasm of the people of Madhya Pradesh!"

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY)