MP: Woman Allegedly Raped By TC For Travelling Without Ticket In Train; Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh, a Ticket Collector (TC) has been accused of raping a female passenger for travelling without train ticket in Sagar. According to media reports, the incident took place on Saturday night, June 4. A day later, the woman reached Sagar's Cantt police station and lodged a complaint against the TC. As soon as the case was lodged, the local police arrested the accused and handed him over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Earlier in the month of May, an FIR was lodged against the deputy general manager of a state-run power corporation for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman under the guise of marriage in Bhopal. The deputy general manager of the 'Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited' was charged with rape by Bhopal's Ashoka Garden police after the victim said she was raped on several occasions by the accused over a two-year period. The police said that the complainant has known the 40-year-old accused for the last three years and was first raped in 2021 when they had visited Kerwa dam in Bhopal.

The state has zero-tolerance policy against heinous crimes like rape: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government has a zero-tolerance policy against heinous crimes like rape. Addressing a rally in Sehore on May 15, he stated that perpetrators of crimes against women in the state will be given capital punishment. The Chief Minister claimed that at least 76 people have been sentenced to death in the state so far. Other than sending them to jail, Chouhan also claimed that houses of accused persons have also been bulldozed, leaving them financially 'ripped off.'

Image: PTI/Shutterstock