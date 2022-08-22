MP Woman Assaults Auto Driver In Inebriated State; Alleges Eve-teasing Attempt

A woman, in an inebriated state, allegedly assaulted and manhandled an auto driver in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on August 21. The incident took place at the Central Park Hotel City Center on Sunday evening, where two women objected to an alleged eve-teasing attempt.

In a video of the incident captured by locals, the women could be seen indulging in a fierce argument with the driver. One of them went on to smack the driver in anger and also hurled abuses. The video showed people gathering around and watching the spectacle. The misbehaviour and vandalism continued even after the arrival of the police.

Noida: Woman detained for manhandling security guard

The incident comes just a day after a woman was detained for manhandling and abusing a security guard at a housing society in Noida. The woman, a tenant in the housing society, allegedly held the guard by his collar and hurled abuses for being late in opening the main gate. A video of the incident went viral on social media prompting police action.

The woman was booked under Sections 323, 504, and others and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Noida police said the accused would be evicted from society in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida.