MP's COVID-19 Cases Drop To 6,243; 6 More Die, 10,552 Recover

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,73,744 on Tuesday after detection of 6,243 new cases, down from 8,062 the previous day, while the death toll increased to 10,624 after six more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The daily positivity rate decreased to 8.6 per cent from 10.8 per cent on Monday, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

The recovery count rose to 9,06,826 after 10,552 people were discharged during the day, he said.

The state is now left with an active tally of 56,294, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,334 and 814 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 71,777 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,60,00,630, the official said.

A government release said 10,97,37,803 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,59,967 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 9,73,744, new cases 6,243, death toll 10,624, recoveries 9,06,826, active cases 56,294, total tests 2,60,00,630.

