MP's Khargone Violence Linked To Gujarat? Republic Probe Blows Lid Off Ram Navami Clashes

Republic’s investigation blew the lid off the riots witnessed on Ram Navami. It has emerged from the investigation that there may be a possible link between the violence in Madhya Pradesh Khargone, and Gujarat. The Police in Madhya Pradesh have sought details from their counterparts from Gujarat on the 4 suspects arrested in the Khargone riots probe.

"We had got information that four people had come from Gujarat and were staying here, saying that they were volunteers. We have taken them into custody, and are looking into their antecedents. We are also looking into their objective- for what they had come here," IPS Ankit Jaiswal told Republic. The police official added, "They are saying that that they had volunteered to help the victims. Their interrogation is on- there is no confirmation on whether they had come after the incident or were here from beforehand, in hiding."

2 clinchers on the Khargone violence

Speaking of April 10, one account revealed, "The procession on Ram Navmi was scheduled to begin at 3 PM. In total there were 5 DJs of which 4 of them had gone and the fifth one was preparing to go. The SP was trying to get him out when from the lane next to the masjid stone pelting started. The TI and SP tried to stop them. They pushed back the general people. Tear gas was released. Even we were affected by the tear gas, we shut the shutter and went inside."

Another said, "On 10th, there was a procession for Ram Navami in which stone pelting was witnessed. The pelting was witnessed across Khargone, and it even reached our streets. A few people from a particular community came, and there was stone pelting from both sides." He added, "My sister was to get married on 11. All the things that I had bought for the marriage, including the dowry- they looted it all."

So far, 44 FIRs have been registered and 158 accused individuals have been arrested in relation to the violence that broke out in Khargone.