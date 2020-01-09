'MPs Should Be Allowed To Visit J&K', Says AAP's Sanjay Singh After Int'l Envoy Visit

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday opined that Members of Parliament (MPs) should also be allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir. The AAP leader's statement comes after 16 international delegation's two-day visit to the Union Territory.

"If Members of Parliament (MPs) want to go to Jammu and Kashmir, they should also be allowed. It would enable them to know the situation in the region," Singh said.

Envoys from 16 nations on J&K visit

The delegation, which includes diplomats from the United States, Maldives, Norway, Argentina, Niger, Togo, Vietnam, Bangladesh, South Korea, Peru, Morocco, among others, is visiting Kashmir to witness the efforts being made by the government in the region.

According to the sources, the envoys have praised the government for handling the situation on the ground after the historic decision of abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A. As they took stock of the current situation, the envoys agreed there were some difficulties faced by the people of J&K but it was necessary to maintain law and order.

The envoys witnessed open shops, traffic, and people on the streets of Srinagar. Locals interacting with the envoys reiterated that they are looking forward to the future without interference from Pakistan. The envoys met several political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including Ghulam Hasan Mir, Altaf Bukhari, Shoaib Iqbal Lone, Hilal Ahmed Shah, Noor Mohd Sheikh, Abdul Majid Padder, Abdul Rahim Rather, and Rafi Ahmed Mir. The envoys are said to visit Jammu, the winter capital of the newly created Union Territory, for an overnight stay.

This is the second visit of a foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir since August 5. Earlier, International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies, a Delhi-based think tank had taken 23 MPs of the European Union on a two-day visit to assess the situation in the union territory.

(With ANI inputs, Image source - PTI)

