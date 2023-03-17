MQ-9reaper: All About US Drone That Collided With Russian Jet

The collision of a Russian fighter jet with a US MQ-9 reaper drone over the black sea has raised fears of an escalation in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Close encounters have been very frequent between the two superpowers. But this incident raised the stakes as it led to US officials crashing the drone into the sea.

The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been very common in many conflicts around the world. They have been in service in many militaries around the world for decades. The MQ-9 reaper is one of the most advanced drones used by the United States in counter-terrorism operations.

About MQ9 Reaper

It is a large UAV by general atomics. It is remotely operated by a two-person team. It consists of a pilot or an aircrew member which operates sensors and guides weapons.

The aircraft is 11 meters long with a wingspan of over 22 meters. The US air force uses it as a primary intelligence collection asset and also highlights its unique capability to perform precision strikes against sensitive targets. They can carry at least 16 hellfire missiles, equivalent to the payload capacity of an Apache helicopter. They can fly up to a height of 50,000ft and can fly for 24 hrs conducting surveillance missions.

How are Unmanned aircraft used?

Reaper drones deployed in the black sea region by the US are only used for surveillance purposes. Bureau of Investigative Journalism said “ there was a total of 563 strikes largely by drones, in Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen during Obama’s two terms compared to 57 strikes under President Bush. In 2019 Former president Donald trump revoked an Obama-era policy that required US intelligence to publish the number of strikes outside war zones.

The largest users of these drones are the US and UK. The use of these drones has been accelerated since the wars against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. The UK deployed drones on more than 2400 missions. France, Italy, Japan, India and the Netherlands also operate these drones. Many other countries have their separate program. China also has its version of these drones and supplies them to many nations including UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.