MQM Activist Appeals To PM For Help, Says There's No Space For Them In Pak

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) activist Kehkashan Haider on Wednesday while appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help, stated that "There was no space for us in Pakistan, neither is or ever will be." Haider further said, "Pakistani women are treated with injustice, Pakistanis are called Hindustanis, rocket agent, and a traitor. They have taken away our right to live, right to education, and also right to politics."

The MQM activist further appealed to PM Modi and said, "The way you had helped Bengalis to form Bangladesh on the terms of humanity in 1971, the same way, I appeal you to help us Modi ji." She further said, " We are your own. Even today, our village, our people, our city is there. Our ancestors' graveyards are still there in India. We are yours. We talk like you, our lifestyle is like yours."

'Pakistan is a terrorist country'

The MQM activist Kehkashan Haider said that "Pakistan is a terrorist country." Speaking about the injustice and violence in the country, she said that "Pakistan is a graveyard for everyone who migrates to the country."

Altaf Hussain appeals for asylum

Pakistan leader and founder of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) party in Pakistan Altaf Hussain spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday. Hussain has made a special request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide him asylum in India. In October 2019, Hussain pleaded not guilty after being charged in an incendiary speech case by the Metropolitan Police. Hussain has been a popular leader in Pakistan for more than three decades. Altaf Hussain, who stood for the Muhajirs, is currently living in exile in the United Kingdom since 1992.

During the interview, Hussain exposed Pakistan and its treatment of minorities and the state of Human Rights in the country. He stated that "his followers are harassed in Pakistan." He further stated that his followers were 'executed' in Pakistan. "25,000 MQM leaders and followers and workers have been extrajudicially killed. Their dead bodies were found in the suburban areas. Who killed them? They have been killed if you ask me," he said.

