MS Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution, Passes Away In Chennai

Renowned agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan and the driving force behind the nation's 'Green Revolution,' passed away here on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
Image: mssrf.org


He was 98 and is survived by three daughters.

The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation sources said. 

