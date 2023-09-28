MS Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution, Passes Away In Chennai

Quick links:
Image: mssrf.org
Renowned agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan and the driving force behind the nation's 'Green Revolution,' passed away here on Thursday.
He was 98 and is survived by three daughters.
The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation sources said.
