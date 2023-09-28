MS Swaminathan Passes Away: Father Of India's Green Revolution Who Ensured Food Security

India bids farewell to a visionary and an agricultural luminary, Dr Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, who, at the age of 98, left an indelible mark on the nation's history. Dr Swaminathan, widely known as the Father of India's "Green Revolution," passed away in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His groundbreaking work in agriculture not only transformed the lives of millions but also ensured India's food security, making him a revered figure in the country.

MS Swaminathan: Father of India's Green Revolution

Born on August 7, 1925, in Kumbakonam, Madras Presidency (Thanjavur district), Dr Swaminathan was the second son of renowned general surgeon MK Sambasivan and Parvati Thangammal Sambasivan who hailed from Kerala's Alappuzha district. While his parents initially envisioned a career in medicine for him, the impact of the Bengal famine of 1943 during World War II and widespread rice shortages across the subcontinent ignited a different calling in him—a commitment to ensuring India's food sufficiency.

Dr Swaminathan embarked on his educational journey, initially pursuing zoology. However, witnessing the dire food situation in India steered him towards agriculture. He completed his undergraduate studies in zoology at Maharaja's College in Trivandrum, Kerala, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural science from the University of Madras (Madras Agricultural College, now Tamil Nadu Agricultural University) in 1944.

His academic journey continued with an M.Sc. degree in Agricultural Sciences, specializing in genetics and plant breeding, from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in 1949. Dr. Swaminathan's quest for knowledge led him to Cambridge University, UK, where he obtained his PhD in 1952. In 1954, he joined the faculty of IARI, New Delhi, marking the beginning of an illustrious career in agriculture.

At a critical juncture in India's history, Swaminathan recognized the impending threat of food scarcity and famine. Collaborating with Dr. Norman Borlaug, the developer of the Mexican dwarf wheat variety, he played a pivotal role in developing high-yielding wheat varieties that not only produced more grain but also featured sturdy stalks capable of supporting the increased biomass. This scientific breakthrough was instrumental in alleviating food shortages and securing India's food supply.

Dr Swaminathan's contributions extended beyond scientific research. In 1965, he established thousands of demonstration and test plots across northern India, showcasing the potential of genetically superior grains to local farmers. The result was a remarkable tripling of crop yields in the first year, offering a powerful testament to the effectiveness of modern agricultural practices.

His vision and dedication catalyzed India's transformation from a "begging bowl" to a "breadbasket." Wheat production surged from 12 million tons to 23 million tons in just four crop seasons, ending India's reliance on grain imports. Collaborating with then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Dr. Swaminathan continued to shape agricultural policies that sustained long-term self-sufficiency across the nation.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr Swaminathan earned numerous accolades, including the S.S. Bhatnagar Award for his contributions to biological sciences (1961), the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership (1971), and the Albert Einstein World Science Award (1986). He was the inaugural recipient of the World Food Prize in 1987, further solidifying his legacy in agriculture.

India also honoured him with some of its highest distinctions, including the Padma Shri (1967), Padma Bhushan (1972), and Padma Vibhushan (1989). Dr. Swaminathan received 81 honorary doctorate degrees from universities worldwide and was listed among TIME magazine's "20 Most Influential Asian People of the 20th Century" in 1999, alongside Gandhi and Tagore. His contributions extended to the realm of international nutrition sciences, earning him the title of "Living Legend of the International Union of Nutrition Sciences."

Swaminathan is termed the main architect of the green revolution in India for his leadership and role in introducing and further developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice. Former United Nations Secretary-General Javier Perez Cuellar once hailed Swaminathan as “a legend who will go into the annals of history as a world scientist of a rare distinction.”