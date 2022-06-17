MSDE, Edu Ministry To Collaborate Over Agnipath; Assert 'Agniveers Can Make Us Superpower'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 17 said that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Defence Ministry will collaborate to certify students and skill and equip them to be better Agniveers. The Minister also informed that the Skill India certification will help the Agniveers after the completion of their tenure and that all the agencies associated with the Ministry will provide certifications under the scheme.

In a Twitter thread, Union Minister Pradhan informed the MSDE including the associated departments - Directorate General of Training (DGT), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), The National Council of Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), National Institute for Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development (NIESBUD), SSCs and IIEs among others have partnered with the Defence Ministry and the various wings of the armed forces to provide skills related to the various job roles in the army.

Moreover, the Agniveers will also be provided with the required skills certification to equip them for various entrepreneurial ventures or job-related prospects available after the completion of the four-year tenure.

1. To create a more vibrant and future-ready defence force, nurture skilled youth with military ethos and discipline and to enable the Indian youth to tap the golden opportunity of serving as an #Agniveer, @MSDESkillIndia is proudly associating with the #AgnipathScheme. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 17, 2022

5. Our #Agniveers will become assets both in the defence of our borders and in taking India closer to becoming a modern, technology-led, young global superpower. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 17, 2022

Many States come ahead in support of Agnipath scheme

Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana have already announced that Agniveers will be given priority in providing Government jobs after they complete the four-year tenure in their respective roles in the armed forces.

Addressing a press conference, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Uttarakhand's contribution to the Army is known to all. The history of the Indian Army is filled with the valorous stories of our brave soldiers. Some of the brave soldiers from Uttarakhand are serving in the Indian Army. Therefore, we have decided that after the service of 'Mother Bharti' under the Agneepath scheme, the state government will give priority to the Agniveers in many services including Uttarakhand Police Disaster Management, Char Dham Yatra Management, the rules regarding this will be decided soon."

Protests against the scheme

Widespread agitation has been reported from as many as 10 states against the Agnipath scheme, with massive vandalising of public property and rail, and road blockages carried out by mobs. The Centre responded by raising the upper age limit of the scheme from 21 to 23 years given that the recruits have been preparing to attend the examinations but had to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic waned. However, protests continued even on the third day after the scheme was announced on June 14.

Image: PTI, PIB