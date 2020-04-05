WATCH | MSRDC Demolishes 190-year-old Amrutanjan Bridge On The Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The 190-year-old Amrutanjan Bridge on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was demolished on Saturday morning at 8 am on Sunday in the absence of traffic due to nationwide lockdown.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) demolished the British-era bridge which often caused traffic congestion and a number of accidents. The MSRDC sought special permission from the Raigad district administration and police authorities to demolish the historic structure near the hill station of Lonavla. The Raigad District Collector had given the permission to MSRDC to demolish the bridge using explosives between April 4 and 14.

READ | DICCI, Varsity Set Up Kitchen Services To Feed The Needy Amid Lockdown In Pune

READ | IN PICTURES: Mumbai Skyline Before And During PM Modi's 9-minute 'switch Off' COVID Call

The British-era Amrutanjan Bridge

The bridge, which was built by the British in 1830, was causing traffic snarls and also caused several accidents on the route. The bridge has not been in use for a long time, but its pillars were coming in the way of the vehicular movement.

The bridge was an attraction for tourists, who visited the area to capture the scenic view of Khandala Ghat. It was also a health hazard as drivers as their view would be blocked by the pillars of the bridge.

The decision to demolish the old structure had been on the cards for a long time. While the dense traffic on the expressway had put off the demolition of the bridge, the MSRDC decided to make the most of the absence of traffic due to the lockdown.

READ | British-era Amrutanjan Bridge On Mumbai-Pune E-way Demolished

READ | BMC Appoints 'Containment Officer' For Each Of Mumbai's 241 COVID-19 Containment Zones