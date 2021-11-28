MSRTC stir continues; 93 staffers suspended, 1,525 daily wage workers dismissed

Pune, Nov 28 (PTI) The stir-hit Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Sunday suspended 93 staffers, taking the total number of employees who have faced this action so far to 6,497, while the services of 1,525 daily wage workers were terminated.

An MSRTC spokesperson said operations resumed at 50 out of 250 bus depots in the state, comprising 20 depots in Mumbai, 22 in Pune, three each in Aurangabad and Nashik and two in Nagpur.

He added that, as on Sunday evening, not a single depot out of the 33 located in Amravati division of the undertaking was functional.

Staffers of the loss-making MSRTC have been agitating since October 28 demanding merger with the state government, which will give them higher salaries and greater job security. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)