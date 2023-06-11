MT Heroic Idun Crew Returns Home After 10 Months Of Detention By Nigerian Navy

The 16 Indian nationals who were part of oil tanker MT Heroic Idun among 26 crew members eventually returned to their homeland on Saturday after remaining 10 months in the custody of the Nigerian Navy. Their release came after the Nigerian administration dropped all the charges against the crew members of the oil tanker following intervention by the PM Narendra Modi-led central government.

They were initially detained by the naval force of Equatorial Guinea on August 12, 2022 on various charges including violation of their territorial waters, oil theft, disobeying orders and falsely accusing the Nigerian Navy of piracy in the ocean water. They were then handed over to the Nigerian Navy. The 26-crew members included 16 Indians, 8 Sri Lankans and one each from Philippines and Poland on board the crude oil carrier.

After the incident surfaced, the Government of India, through its Missions in Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, and in bilateral meetings, took up the matter with the respective foreign authorities at various levels. The issue was also raised by the Union Home Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs at various bilateral meetings. The Indian government pressed for an early resolution of the issue and repatriation of the Indian crew members.

Following interventions with the Nigerian Government, the crew was allowed to remain on board the ship with provision of regular food, instead of being taken to a detention center. They were also allowed periodic contact with their families. Indian Mission officials remained in regular touch with the crew and also undertook consular access on numerous occasions.

Additionally, the Indian Mission worked with the shipping company and provided all the diplomatic and legal support to the detained crew-members. It was highlighted to the Nigerian authorities that there had been no oil theft and necessary permissions had apparently been accorded by the company.

Following continuous diplomatic engagement by the Government of India and lengthy negotiations, all charges against the crew were dropped and the ship was released on May 27 after paying certain fines. It is being reported that the shipping company that owned the vessel paid a penalty running into millions and apologised to the Nigerian government for minor violation of maritime rules. After which the Indian crew members returned to India on Saturday.