Mucor Can Spread Through Air, Cannot Affect People With Strong Immunity: AIIMS Doctor

Amid rising cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus, leading doctor from All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Dr. Nikhil Tandon has cautioned that the rare fungal infection can spread through air. The Professor and Head, Dept of Endocrinology & Metabolism of AIIMS also added that people with strong immunity can fight Mucor. Recently, the Centre had directed states to review preparations to fight the deadly fungal infection.

Dr. Nikhil Tandon also added that the chances of Mucor entering into lungs are very low.

Mucor can spread through air. It won’t cause any problem if person is healthy. Mucor may enter into lungs but the chances are very low. Our body is capable to fight it if the immunity is strong: Dr. Nikhil Tandon, Prof & Head, Dept of Endocrinology & Metabolism, AIIMS, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/n59bdGFzF9 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

In recent times, there has been a sudden rise in Black Fungus cases that are getting reported from COVID-19 patients. On Friday, the Central Government issued several guidelines to control the infection and deal with rising cases. The union government also asked states to declare mucormycosis or "black fungus" an epidemic. The Ministry also noted that it is rare however it is a fatal infection. Recently, Delhi's AIIMS hospital developed separate wards for fungal infected patients.

Rising cases of Black Fungus

Warning the condition is severe, AIIMS' top Neurologist, Dr. MV Padma Srivastava, on Thursday said that the cases have risen from single-digit to triple-digit mark. According to the doctor, patients with diabetes should keep a strict check of their sugar. On Friday, PM Modi declared the fungal infection as a new challenge and asked to undertake precautions to deal with the disease.

Hinting upon chances of import of the drug, Centre has also decided to enhance the production of the infection's medicine, Amphotericin-B. Delhi and Maharashtra have also signalled a shortage of medicine. Meanwhile, taking an account of Centre's advisory, Uttar Pradesh has decided to declare the Black Fungus infection as a notifiable disease.

Black-fungus case in children

In a tense situation, first case of Black Fungus in child was reported from Gujarat. The 14-year-old from Ahmedabad who was also COVID-19 positive underwent an operation on Friday. Moreover, Tamil Nadu suspected first death due to the infection in a 57-year-old COVID positive individual however, official confirmation is awaited. Maharashtra has been reporting highest number of Mucormycosis or Black-Fungus infections. Till now, there have been 2000 cases and 90 deaths in Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with 1163 cases.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)