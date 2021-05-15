'Mucormycosis Causing More Mortality': AIIMS Director Warns Against 'misuse Of Steroids'

As India struggles with the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while addressing a press conference on Saturday-- shed the light on surge in 'Mucormycosis' cases, the ongoing Vaccination drive and the current COVID situation. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, Lav Aggarwal, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog addressed the briefing.

'Mucormycosis'

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that as COVID-19 cases are increasing, it's of foremost importance that protocols of infection control practices at hospitals should be followed. It is been seen that secondary infections like fungal & bacterial are causing more mortality. This new disease is found in soil, air & even in food and now a large number of cases are being reported, he added.

"Mucormycosis spores are found in soil, air & even in food. But they're of low virulence & usually don't causes infection. There were very few cases of this infection before COVID. Now a large number of cases are being reported due to COVID", said Dr Guleria.

'23 patients at AIIMS': Dr Guleria

"At AIIMS, 23 patients are being treated for this fungal infection. Out of them, 20 are still COVID-19 positive & the rest are negative for COVID. Many states have reported more than 500 cases of Mucormycosis", said AIIMS Director.

'Stop misuse of steroids': Dr Guleria

Dr Guleria further stated that the misuse of steroids is a major cause behind this infection (Mucormycosis). There are chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, COVID positive and those patients who are taking steroids. So, in order to prevent the disease misuse of steroids should be stopped. This disease (Mucormycosis) can affect the face, infecting the nose, the orbit of eye, or the brain, which can cause even vision loss. It can also spread to the lung.

Vaccination Drive

Around 1.5 crore doses of Covaxin are being produced per month. The plan is to ramp up the production to 10 crore doses per month, said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog. Single-dose vaccination coverage among healthcare workers is 89% and 82% among frontline workers in the country.

85% of India's Total Covid-19 Cases from 10 States

Ten states account for 85% of the total COVID cases in the country, said Union Ministry. Twenty-four states have a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 15 per cent, it said. The overall positivity rate in India, which stood at 21.9% last week has now fallen to 19.8%m added Lav Aggarwal.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases, 3,53,299 discharges and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,43,72,907

Total discharges: 2,04,32,898

Death toll: 2,66,207

Active cases: 36,73,802

Total vaccination: 18,04,57,579

