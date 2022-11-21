Mudigere BJP MLA Attacked By Villagers In Chikkamagaluru After Elephant Kills Woman

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karnataka's Mudigere MP Kumaraswamy was allegedly beaten up by angry villagers near Kundhur in Mudigere, in the Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday. This incident took place after a woman (45) was attacked by a wild elephant in Mudigere and succumbed to the injuries on Sunday, causing uproar among the villagers.

The villagers who complained about district authorities' apathy were protesting over a woman's death. Accordingly, to pacify the angry villagers, Mudigere BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy rushed to the village. However, upon his arrival, some villagers allegedly attacked him, vandalised the car in which he came and allegedly tore his shirt.

#BREAKING | Karnataka BJP MLA Kumaraswamy beaten up by public over the alleged killing of a woman by a wild elephant in Chikkamagaluru. Rumours were circulated that the elephant allegedly belonged to the MLA. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/94yesNUaAi — Republic (@republic) November 21, 2022

Speaking about the incident, the Mudigere BJP MLA said that some people had spread rumours that the elephant who killed the woman belonged to him. He also alleged that some of the people in the village formed groups on purpose and conspired to thrash him.

"Some people had formed groups on purpose and conspired to beat me up. They spread rumours that the elephant belong to me and beat me up. There were 10 police personnel but they misguided me to leave the spot when I didn’t want to move and listen to the problems of the people," MP Kumaraswamy said. In the visuals, the BJP leader while narrating his ordeal is seen wearing a torn shirt, which he alleged was ripped off by the attackers.

The visuals of the incident, show how people gathered around the vehicle of the BJP MLA as police tried to disperse them. Due to the villagers' anger, the saffron party MLA was forced to take the back route.