Mufti Targets Outgoing President Kovind's Legacy; 'Constitution Trampled Umpteenth Times'

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti targetted outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind's legacy on Monday claiming that the Constitution of India was 'trampled upon' umpteen times under his tenure. Raising the abrogation of Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mufti claimed that President Kovind 'fulfilled BJPs political agenda' and allowed the 'unabashed targeting of minorities and Dalits'.

The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370,CAA or the unabashed targeting of minorities & Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda all at the cost of the Indian Constitution. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 25, 2022

Ram Nath Kovind, who was voted as India's 14th President on July 25, 2017, carried vast public, social and political experience to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Dalit leader first stepped into politics in 1994 after he was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh. He served two consecutive terms for 12 years till March 2006. He then served as the Governor of Bihar between 2015–2017. Kovind was the second parliamentarian after K. R. Narayanan, from the Dalit community and the first from Uttar Pradesh to serve as the President of India.

'Was Mufti's insult to Tiranga Constitutional?': BJP

Raising questions on Mehbooba Mufti, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back and cited her repeated insults to the tricolour-- a national symbol protest protected by the Indian Constitution.

"People like Mehbooba Mufti issuing certificates on how a Constitutional authority has fulfilled his obligations is itself to be ignored. Let us not forget Ram Nath Kovind ji was the epitome of following the precedent set, the Constitutional values and is very well respected. He has shown how an Indian can rise up the ladder through hard work and perseverance. Mufti was the one who would say she would not lift the tricolour, was that Constitutional? All her statements are divisive in nature," said BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

Kavinder Gupta, former Dy CM of J&K also hit back at the PDP chief alleging that Pakistan proxies were 'pained' with the abrogation of Article 370. "The way the Congress and other governments functioned, anti-national elements and Article 370 were promoted. When the BJP governments rejected this and stopped Pakistan proxies, they are pained today. We are a government of patriots and raising questions on the Constitutional post of the President is anti-national."

He added, "The citizens of J&K for the last 70 years had seen the situation and welcomed the abrogation of Article 370. Mehbooba Mufti would be given a reply by the people during the J&K Elections."

Meanwhile, with Kovind's tenure ending, Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as 15th President of India and has become the first-ever tribal and the second woman to hold the highest Constitutional post in the country on Monday.