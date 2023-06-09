Mufti Slams Kashmir School For Barring 'Abaya' Wearing Students; 'There Will Be Reaction'

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Mehbooba Mufti, expressed strong criticism against a school administration in Rainawari, Srinagar, for allegedly preventing 'Abaya'-wearing girl students from entering the premises. Mufti emphasized that the choice of attire is a personal decision and is protected by constitutional rights. The Abaya is a loose-fitting, full-length robe worn by Muslim women.

During a press interaction on Thursday, Mufti addressed the reported incident and stated, "It is our personal right to decide what to wear and what not to wear. Don't force us to do anything which is against our religion. It is our constitutional right what we wear or eat." Highlighting similar incidents in Karnataka and their occurrence now in Kashmir, Mufti expressed firm opposition, asserting that such actions would face a strong backlash.

"Earlier we saw such incidents in Karnataka and now we are seeing this being implemented in Kashmir. We will never accept this and there will be strong reactions to this incident... They want to turn this country into Godse's country and Jammu and Kashmir have become a laboratory for that," she said.

Is Abaya banned? Here's the reality

On Thursday, several girl students from Vishwa Bhari Higher Secondary School in Rainawari staged a protest, claiming that they were denied entry to the school due to wearing Abayas. “We are told we should go to a Madrassa if we want to wear an Abaya. We were not allowed inside the school,” said one of the protesting students.

Contrarily, school Principal Memroz Shafi maintained that students should adhere to a prescribed dress code to maintain decorum within the school. "We told them to wear a long white-coloured Hijab or a large dupatta as that is part of the school uniform. They come wearing colourful abayas, with different designs which are not part of the uniform,” he told PTI.

Meanwhile, the school administration also released a statement refuting claims that 'Abaya'-wearing students were prohibited from entering the school premises. "The School Management always respects the sentiment of all the sections of the society visa vis the dress code. It is clarified that no ban has been imposed by the School Principal of the Management on wearing Abaya but it was politely conveyed to the students to wear School Uniform underneath the Abaya," the school said.

Vishwa Bharti Higher Sec School's principal wholeheartedly apologises for hurting the sentiments of the society. pic.twitter.com/90NnAq3yCf — kamran yousuf (@kamranyousuf_) June 8, 2023

The debate on the school uniform and religious dress can be traced back to the Hijab row which broke out in Karnataka when the Hijab-wearing girls of the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udipi were not allowed to enter school. The matter reached the judiciary and Karnataka HC, on March 15, dismissed the petitions filed by girl students seeking permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms, ruling it is not a part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith.

Following this, the petitioners appealed to the Supreme Court and in October last year, the top court pronounced a split verdict on the matter, thus, referring the case to a larger bench of the SC.

(With inputs from agencies)