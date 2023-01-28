Mughal Gardens Renamed Amrit Udyan: List Of Places Renamed Recently

The Mughal Gardens in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan has been renamed "Amrit Udyan" by the Union government on Saturday and it will be opened to the public from January 31, 2023, to March 26.

#WATCH | Delhi: 'Amrit Udyan' (earlier known as Mughal Gardens) to open for the public from January 31, 2023. pic.twitter.com/6HB9GhmGu6 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023



However, there have been a few other places as well in Delhi whose names have recently changed in the last few years.

Rajpath renamed as Kartvya Path

On September 8, 2022, the Indian government changed the name of Delhi's 'Rajpath' to 'Kartvya Path', meaning the 'path of duty', where the 74th Republic Parade also took place on Thursday.

Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium renamed as Arun Jaitley stadium

In 2019, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) rechristened Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium to Arun Jaitley stadium after former DDCA president Arun Jaitley as a tribute to him.

Teen Murti Chowk's name changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk

In 2018, Teen Murti Chowk was given a new name Teen Murti Haifa Chowk to mark 100 years of the historic Battle of Haifa in Israel.

Dalhousie Road's name changed to Darah Sikoh Road

The name of Dalhousie Road was changed to Darah Sikoh Road as a tribute to Dara Sikoh, the son of Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in 2017.

Race Course Road was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg

In 2016, the Race Course Road was rechristened to Lok Kalyan Marg. It was a mutual decision of both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi.

Aurangzeb Road was given a new name APJ Abdul Kalam Road

The Aurangzeb Road was renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Road in 2015. The change was made after PM Modi was requested by BJP.