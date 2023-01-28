Mughal Gardens Renamed 'Amrit Udyan'; Set To Open On January 31

Keeping in line with the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav', the Government of India on Saturday, January 28, renamed the iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, the Mughal Gardens which has often been portrayed as the soul of the Presidential Palace will now be called 'Amrit Udyan'.

Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary of the President of India, confirmed the renaming of the Mughal Gardens in conversation with the media. Gupta said, "The gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhawan will now collectively be known as Amrit Udyan."

Amrit Udyan to be inaugurated by President on India on Jan 29

The Deputy Press Secretary informed that the Amrit Udayan will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, January 29. She further informed, "The gardens will be open this time for the general public for two months, from 31st January to 31st March. Besides, it will be exclusively open for the special categories, which includes farmers, differently-abled persons, defence and paramilitary forces, and Delhi police personnel between March 28-31."

With 138 types of roses, over 10,000 Tulip bulbs and 70 different kinds of about 5,000 seasonal flowers, the gardens boast of the colours of Delhi.It attracts 3-6 lakh visitors during the brief period it is opened for, every year since 2003.

Amrit Udyan-- History

Designed by Sir Edward Lutyens, an English architect famous for versatility and range of invention along traditional lines in the 1920s, Mughal Gardens, now Amrit Udyan, is known as the 'first garden of the Republic of India'. The Mughal garden has both Mughal and English styles, along with beautiful terraces, lawns, and flowerbeds.

Pertinently, back in 2020, specualtions were rife that the Mughal Gardens would be renamed. However, the Press Information Bureau had refuted the same, saying, 'No such decision has been taken by Central Government'.