Mughal Gardens To Open For Public From Tomorrow; President To Open 'Udyanotsav' Today

The Mughal Gardens in New Delhi is set to reopen for visitors from February 13, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced in a statement on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the annual "Udyanotsav" of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 12, it said. It will be open from 10 am in the morning to 5 pm in the evening and will remain closed every Monday.

The statement said, "The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 13, 2021, to March 21, 2021 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days) between 10:00 hrs to 17":00 hrs."

"Each slot can accommodate a maximum of 100 persons. During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing. They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. People vulnerable to COVID-19 are discouraged for the tour," the statement added.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the entry will be available through online booking and not a walk-in-entry like in previous years. The statement also mentioned that belongings like water bottles, briefcases, handbags, cameras, boxes, umbrellas, eatables will not be permitted. Entry to the Garden will be through Gate no 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan on North Avenue Road. Booking for the visit date has to be done seven days in advance and booking for the date closes a day before the required visit date.

The Beauty of Mughal Gardens

Among the major attractions at the Mughal Garden will be different types of roses like "American Heritage", "First Prize", "Kiss of Fire" and "Double Delight", and bulbous flowers like "Narcissus", "Dahlia", "Sparaxis", "Ranunculus", "Hyacinth" and "Asiatic Lily".

The visitors can also see some rare types of roses such as the "Green Rose" with thin and long green petals, "Oklahoma" and "Bonne Nuit" with their almost black texture, and "Blue Moon" and "Lady X" with a definite blue hue.

Around 10,000 'tulips' specially cultivated in Mughal Gardens are expected to bloom in vivid colors of red, white, orange, and yellow mixed with red and pink. Apart from tulips and exotic flowers, the other main attraction for the year is bulbous flowerings.

The garden is also adorned with multi-colored pansies and Alyssum flowering plants. Visitors can enter Mughal Garden from gate number 35 of the President's Estate which is close to North Avenue.

