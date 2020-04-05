WATCH: Nita & Mukesh Ambani Stand In Solidarity To Quell The Darkness Perpetrated By Covid

Heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, people across the country turned off the lights in their homes and lit a candle or lamp to showcase solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani also followed suit. He and wife Nita Ambani lit a candle and lamp on the terrace of their residence Antilla in Mumbai on Sunday, April 5 in an endeavour to vanquish the darkness caused by the novel coronavirus crisis. Moreover, several parts of the Antilla building were illuminated with lamps.

The rationale behind PM Modi's appeal

On April 3, PM Modi shared a video message with the people of India. He urged everyone to switch off the lights at 9 pm on April 5 and light a lamp, candle or flashlights for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the fight against the novel coronavirus. However, the PM cautioned against congregating for this purpose. Currently, there are 3577 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 275 people have recovered while 83 individuals have lost their lives.

PM Modi remarked, "We have to end the darkness and uncertainly that has arisen due to the coronavirus crisis and proceed towards light and certainty. In order to defeat the darkness of the coronavirus crisis, we must spread the power of light in all 4 directions. So, all of us must challenge the darkness of the coronavirus crisis on this Sunday, April 5. We must introduce it to the power of light. I want 9 minutes of your time on April 5 at 9 pm. On April 5 at 9 pm, close the lights of your home and light candle, diya, torch or mobile's flashlight on the doorsteps of your home or in the balcony for 9 minutes."