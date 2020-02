Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepally on Saturday. It is reported that Ambani and CM Jagan Reddy discussed the establishment of industries in Andhra Pradesh. Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani and Anant Ambani were also present in the meeting. The Andhra Pradesh CM also gifted Ambani a statuette of Lord Balaji.