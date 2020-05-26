Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Labels PM Modi-led Govt As 'honest'; Says 'has Overcome All Odds'

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership amid the COVID-19 crisis. Naqvi remarked that the Modi-led government is very 'honest' and the Prime Minister has always made sincere efforts so that an environment of fear does not envelop people.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is very honest and it has always emerged victorious against all odds be ut terrorism, separatism, cyclone or COVID pandemic." Furthermore, he added, "When the entire world was just talking about Coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi started working towards the ways through which the country would fight against it. As a result deaths due to the infection in India are less than other countries."

BJP's plan to mark 1 year in power

BJP on Monday declared the list of programmes to be organised on the completion of the first year of the Narendra Modi government's second term in power. In the letter addressed to BJP workers, party national general secretary Arun Singh stated that the first year was full of "historic achievements" such as the Triple Talaq legislation, abrogation of Article 370, creation of Ladakh as a new Union Territory, steps towards building a grand Ram temple and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He also lauded the initiatives taken by the Centre such as the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 crisis. According to Singh, BJP workers had helped crores of Indians during the lockdown period on the appeal issued by BJP president JP Nadda. Singh advised party workers to carry out the programmes while observing social distancing norms, wearing a face cover etc.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image Credits: PTI