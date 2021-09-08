Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Slams Farmers Protests; Calls Farmer Leaders 'confused'

Hitting out at the farmer leaders, the Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Wednesday slammed them over their continued protests and said that they are confused on the issue, further trying to mislead others. He rubbished the farmer leaders, saying that they don’t have a narrative. Sometimes they claim MSP will be withdrawn, and sometimes they allege that the Mandi system will be dilapidated, however, both of these arguments are baseless as government Mandis are prosperous and MSP prices are rising under the PM Modi led central government, Naqvi said.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls farmer leaders ‘confused’, alleges they are trying to mislead others

Speaking to ANI about Muzaffranagar farmers’ protest and Kisan Mahapanchayat held in Karnal on Tuesday, the minister said, “They said the MSP was going to be abolished but, the government guaranteed that such was not the case. Then, they said that the mandi system will come to an end however, the mandis are even more prosperous and fruitful now. They even tried to incite a misconception about the lands that farmers own, although the guarantee about the land is already inscribed in the laws," Naqvi told ANI.

He said that the farmers don’t have an agenda behind the protest and their rallies are all meaningless. Slamming farmer leaders, who are the face of the protest, he said, "Hence, the farmers don't have any issue to protest over and this is all meaningless. The farmer leaders themselves are confused and want to confuse others as well. Some people are in the misbelief that they are the only ones benevolent to farmers and are their greatest leaders."

Thousands came out in support of farmers protest in Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat

This comes after Rakesh Tikait led Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, held a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, calling out farmers to withdraw their support for the BJP government in the state ahead of state assembly elections scheduled early next year. In a show of strength, thousands of farmers joined in droves demanding the Centre to repeal the three Farm Laws. Stating that the Centre was trying to mislead people by claiming the protests was only done by a few sections of farmers, the farmers of the Western UP gathered in thousands to lend support to Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 'Mission UP'.

Farmer Unions calls for Bharat Bandh on Sept 27

Meanwhile, the farmer unions called for a Bharat Bandh on September 27 in the Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Muzaffarnagar against three farm laws on Sunday. Attended by over 300 farmer unions from Uttar Pradesh and other states, they also held mahapanchayat in Karnal on September 7 against the lathi charge on farmers last month. Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws for the past nine months, which they believe will do away with the MSP system. Till now, the Centre has held several rounds of discussions with farmer unions, but the impasse continues.

With inputs from agency

Image: PTI