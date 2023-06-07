Mukhtar Aide's Killing Prompts Akhilesh, AAP To Question Law & Order In UP

Mukhtar Ansari aide Sanjeev Maheshwari's killing inside Lucknow court premises on Wednesday has triggered a wave of political reactions. Maheshwari, who was also known as Jeeva, was brought to a local court in Lucknow's Kaiserbagh for a hearing when a person dressed as a lawyer opened fire at him. Eyewitnesses say at least five shots were fired.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the question is not who is being killed but that one is being killed where security is the highest. "People dying in police custody, police security, court premises and jail is a matter of concern."

Yadav's comment is an obvious response to the murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother in front of cameras while he was being taken for a medical check-up on April 15.

Anurag Bhadauria, a leader of the Samajwadi Party, said, "Shooting in court shows that the law and order in the right state in Uttar Pradesh. It raises questions on the governance of the state and also on the state police."

Mayawati cites panic among people, AAP sees abuse of power

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati demanded the Uttar Pradesh government take strict action against such incidents. "In the sensational shootout that took place in the Lucknow court premises today, the open murder is a big challenge for the government in terms of law and order and crime control in UP."

"There is a lot of panic among the general public due to such incidents. Government should take strict steps, this is the demand of BSP," Mayawati wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the Yogi government and said, "The opposition understands that the BJP is trying to misuse its power...the law and order situation in UP is in shambles this routing of gang war, gangsters being shot inside jails is highly commendable."

Yogi sets up an inquiry, BJP says those who live by the sword...

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a three-member special investigation team to probe the incident. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anila Singh said people should wait for a report by the state police. "It is definitely shocking and we wait for the inquiry report to come out to know what exactly happened," Singh said, adding that those who live by the sword die by the sword.