Mukhtar Ansari Arrested By Enforcement Directorate In Money Laundering Case

Mukhtar Ansari, a former Uttar Pradesh MLA, was arrested by the Prayagraj unit of the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case registered against him last year. The court had issued warrant B against Ansari.



The ED had earlier recovered documents of more than 100 benami properties during raids on premises linked to mafia-turned-politician and his close associates.

Mukhtar Ansari's son arrested in November



In November, Ansari's son, Abbas was also held by ED in the money laundering case. Abbas Ansari won from Mau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections held earlier this year on a Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party ticket. The party is an ally of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.



He was also declared as an absconder in an arms license case by a special court in August.

Mukhtar Ansari lodged in Banda jail



Earlier, Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced to two years in prison for threatening a jailer. In 2003, Lucknow district prison jailer SK Awasthi filed an FIR with Alambagh police alleging he was threatened for ordering a search of the people who came to meet Ansari in prison. For this, Ansari was convicted by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court for threatening the jailer and pointing a pistol at him.

