Mafia Don Mukhtar Ansari Convicted In 32-year-old Awadhesh Rai Murder Case

Mukhtar Ansari, a mafia don, has been convicted in the 32-year-old Awadhesh Rai murder case. Ahead of the judgement, security was beefed up outside the MP/MLA Court premises and in the sensitive areas of Varanasi on Monday, June 5. On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA Ajay Rai, Awadhesh Rai, was shot dead outside Ajay Rai's house in Varanasi.

On May 17, a Ghazipur MP/MLA Court acquitted Mukhtar Ansari accused in a case of conspiracy to murder attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Mohammadabad area in the district. In 2009, Mir Hasan filed a case of attempt to murder against Ansari under 120B. A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ansari at Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur.

Gangster-turned-politician had been a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA for five consecutive terms from the Mau Sadar assembly seat. The mafia don did not contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections last year and his seat was won by his son Abbas Ansari.

Mukhtar Ansari has been serving a 10-year jail term in another kidnapping and murder case. In April this year, an MP/MLA Court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur convicted the dreaded gangster in connection with the 2005 kidnapping-murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.