Mukhtar Ansari Gang Faces The Heat, Properties Of Several Criminals Attached

In an ongoing crackdown on the notorious Mukhtar Ansari gang, the police have taken a significant step by attaching properties of the gang members. The latest development took place in Ghazipur, where Umesh Rai, a prominent member of the gang, had his property worth approximately ₹4.60 crore attached. Another gang member Gora Rai's worth ₹4 crores was attached in Muhammadabad while his mother's property, valued at ₹60 lakhs, was seized in Sadar.

Notices have been pasted at the residences of Mukhtar Ansari's wife, Afsa Ansari, declaring her a proclaimed offender. The notices were fixed at both the Sadar Kotwali residence and the Mohammadabad residence, invoking Section 80 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). These measures are part of the efforts by law enforcement agencies to dismantle the criminal network associated with Mukhtar Ansari.

Umesh Rai’s property attached

Umesh Rai, a resident of Tamalpura in the Bhanvarkol police station area, had recently been acquitted by the Lucknow High Court but remains under the radar of the authorities. Acting on the orders of the Ghazipur District Magistrate, a joint team comprising officials from the Revenue and Police Departments executed the attachment of Umesh Rai's property, invoking the Gangster Act. The operation was conducted in the presence of Superintendent of Police Rural (SPRA) Balwant.

In June, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jiva, a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari was shot dead in the Lucknow court premises by assailants posing as lawyers. According to the police, Jiva was accused in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Brahm Dutt Dwivedi in February 1997 in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district. Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused in the case. Sanjeev Jiva was facing charges in the cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and others.

Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to life in the 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case on Monday, June 5. Awadhesh Rai, a Congress leader, was shot dead on August 3, 1991 at the gates of his Lahurabir residence in Varanasi.

Report by Ayush Raghuvansi