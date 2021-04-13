Mukhtar Ansari Lists Out Demands During Court Hearing, Gets 60-day Judicial Custody

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who was recently shifted from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail, has demanded a cushion, hard bed, chair, cooler and physiotherapy during the court hearing. On the application of advocate Daroga Singh, the court has given a 60-day judicial remand rejecting the demand of the police.

The BSP MLA, who is now in Banda jail, was to appear virtually at Punjab's Mohali court and Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday in connection with two cases. In the Mohali court, a case of extortion was to be heard while in Lucknow, a 21-year-old case of assault with the jailor and deputy jailor was to be heard.

A legislator from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Mukhtar Ansari is a history-sheeter facing 52 cases in the state and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage. He has about 38 cases against him alone in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district for committing heinous crimes - including the murder case of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai in 2005. As per reports, before being shifted to Punjab, he has stayed at various jails such as Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, Lucknow, and Banda jail. He was shifted to Punjab's Ropar jail on a govt warrant after Homeland Group CEO accused him of extortion in 2019. Since then Punjab prisons dept has refused to send Ansari back for court appearances claiming that a panel of doctors has “advised Ansari against long travel”, as per reports.

On April 7, Uttar Pradesh Police had brought Ansari to Uttar Pradesh. In January 2019, he was lodged in Punjab's Rupnagar jail in connection with a mere extortion case. The BJP-run Uttar Pradesh government accused the Congress government in Punjab of 'shielding' Ansari for several months by not letting the state take custody of the wanted gangster. The Yogi Adityanath Government claimed that Ansari's custody was being denied to the UP Police on trivial grounds 'under the guise of medical issues'. Noting that Ansari was allegedly involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, cheating and conspiracy, apart from offences under the Gangsters Act, the Supreme Court ordered his transfer to the UP jail on March 26.

The wife of Mukhtar Ansari had then moved the Supreme Court seeking security and protection for her alleged mafia-don husband while he was being shifted from Punjab's Ropar prison to Banda Jail in Uttar Pradesh. Ansari's wife urged the Supreme Court to pass necessary directions for his security in prison and during the time when he is produced before the courts for hearing. She then also appealed that the trial should be free and fair.