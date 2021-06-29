Mukhtar Ansari Makes VVIP Demands; Asks For TV, Physiotherapy Sessions In Banda Jail

Gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari on Monday made a series of VVIP demands during his virtual hearing at a UP Court requesting for TV to be placed inside his cell at the Banda jail. During his virtual appearance before the Barabanki Court, the history-sheeter requested Barabanki Chief Judicial Magistrate Rakesh to place a television in his prison's barrack.

Mukhtar Ansari's counsel Randhir Singh Suman told the Barabanki Court that the UP Government had made provisions for television in jail barracks across the state allowing prison inmates to watch news and entertainment programs. He requested for the same to be provided in the gangster's barrack. His counsel also complained over not getting physiotherapy sessions to treat Ansari's 'orthopaedic problems' alleging that he was being deprived of this 'essential medical aid.'

Last month after being shifted from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail, Ansari had demanded a cushion, hard bed, chair, cooler, and physiotherapy during the court hearing. The hearing on Monday was being held to extend his judicial custody in the forgery case that pertains to the registration of the bulletproof ambulance that he extensively used for travel to and from the Ropar jail in Punjab. The gangster will remain in judicial custody will July 5.

Charges against Mukhtar Ansari

The 5-time legislator from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh is a history-sheeter facing 52 cases in the state and elsewhere, with 15 of them in the trial stage. The BSP MLA has about 38 cases against him alone in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district for committing heinous crimes - including the murder case of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai in 2005.

Mukhtar Ansari was shifted to Punjab's Ropar jail on a government warrant after Homeland Group CEO accused him of extortion in 2019. Since then the Punjab prison department refused to send him back for court appearances to Uttar Pradesh claiming that a panel of doctors has “advised Ansari against long travel”.

However, the Yogi Adityanath-led government represented by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta accused the Punjab Government of 'vociferously defending' BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari and demanded his transfer. On April 7, Uttar Pradesh Police succeeded in bringing back Ansari to the state. He is currently lodged at the Banda jail.

(With Agency Inputs)