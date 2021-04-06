Mukhtar Ansari Shifted From Ropar Prison In Punjab; To Be Lodged In UP's Banda Jail

Gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari is being taken from Ropar prison in Punjab to Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh, under strict police security. Ansari underwent a mandatory RT-PCR test before embarking on the 881 km-long journey to UP, which will take approximately 15 hours to complete. The squad that is ferrying Ansari to Banda Mandal prison also includes a troop of trained commandos from Punjab.

Image Courtesy: Google Maps

Route-map & how long the police team will take to reach Banda Mandal jail

While the police aim to reach the Banda prison in UP latest by evening, the planned route is Haryana to Delhi border that is approximately 157 km when travelled via the Hisar bypass and NH9. The police team with Ansari will then reach Agra via Ghaziabad, Noida Expressway. Arrangements have also been made for breaks to eat in the police line of districts. It will take approximately six hours for the police team to reach Banda from Agra via the expressway.

Punjab: Uttar Pradesh Police arrive at Police Lines Rupnagar* to take gangster-turned-politician, Mukhtar Ansari, in its custody



On March 26, Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari to jail in UP from Punjab to face trials there pic.twitter.com/d9VdlbECvR — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

Hotels and public places around Banda jail under strict vigilance

The Mau MLA is being escorted to the Banda Mandal jail under strict vigilance, wherein multiple police vans are accompanying the vehicle in which Ansari is travelling. The police have also instructed the officials to maintain vigil at the hotels and public places around the Banda jail. The city outpost in charge has also been instructed to carry out verification while the security has also been beefed up around the prison in UP.

Banda jail authorities inspected arrangements in place

Banda Mandal jail where Ansari is being taken is part of the Bundelkhand region that lies in UP. While the overall capacity to accommodate inmates is 600, currently, there are over 1,100 inmates in the prison. Earlier in the day, the District Magistrate Anand Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police SS Meena inspected the arrangements in place at Banda jail.

Ansari was lodged in the Ropar prison of Punjab for two years. The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government has had several dialogues with the Punjab government to shift Ansari to UP. However, the Punjab government accepted to shift Ansari only after the Supreme Court last month ruled that Punjab must hand over the custody of Ansari to UP police.

Cases against Ansari in Uttar Pradesh

Ansari is wanted in at least 38 cases which include criminal cases of extortion and intimidation. Ansari who was also one of the accused in the murder of the BJP leader Krishnanand Rai in 2005, was acquitted by the Delhi court in 2019. Eyewitnesses and material the police had gathered during the investigation had turned hostile when the court was about to announce a verdict on the murder case.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.