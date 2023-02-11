Mukhtar Ansari's MLA Son Accused Of Running Extortion Racket From Inside Jail, FIR Filed

In a shocking incident, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari for carrying out an extortion racket from inside the prison. The incident has come under the spotlight from the Kotwali Nagar police station in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the police officials have filed an FIR against the sitting MLA, Abbas Ansari under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for extortion and corruption. It has also been revealed that his wife Nikhat Bano used to visit him inside the jail with a mobile phone.

The intelligence inputs highlight that several jail staff was involved in facilitating Mukhtar Ansari's son to carry out an extortion racket from the prison. As of now, Abbas Ansari's wife, jail superintendent, Ashok Kumar Sagar and his deputy has also been accused in the matter.

Police officials battling with sea of questions

Further investigation into the matter is underway as senior officials of Uttar Pradesh are battling with a sea of questions such as how the gangster's son carried out an extortion racket from inside the district jail premises and which police officials are involved in the matter who helped him to run the illegal practices.

Similar incidents in Delhi's Tihar prison were seen where accused Suresh Chandrashekhar used mobile phones inside the jail premises to run an extortion racket. The chargesheet filed by the Delhi police revealed that several prison officers were involved with the conman to run the extortion.

